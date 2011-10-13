DUBLIN Oct 13 More than a quarter of Ireland's so-called 'ghost estates' have been finished over the last year, leaving just over 2,000 housing developments still under construction, a report showed on Thursday.

The bursting of a huge property bubble that peaked in 2007 has left thousands of new homeowners living in miserable conditions on unfinished developments surrounded by bleak, deteriorating sites.

Since receiving an IMF-EU bailout last year, Ireland has been praised for swiftly implementing austerity measures and recapitalising its banks, but property prices, which have fallen more than 50 percent in some areas, continue to slide.

Ireland's National Housing Development Survey said there were now 2,066 unfinished housing developments around the country, down from the 2,876 recorded last year.

More than 7,000 dwellings on the estates that were vacant in 2010 are now occupied, but the survey did not say whether this was as a result of sales or rentals.

Ireland's junior minister for housing said only eight units in three separate estates had been cleared for demolition.

"This is a last resort option. It's on a case by case basis and ultimately they may have to be taken down for safety issues," Willie Penrose told a news conference.

"I believe one of the consequences though is that some of the residents in one particular area gained significantly because the land became an amenity."