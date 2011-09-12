DUBLIN, Sept 12 Ireland's central bank fined Goldman Sachs Bank (Europe) 160,000 euros ($219,400)for failing to monitor and report accurately its regulatory counterparty risk capital requirement from mid-July 2008 to mid-December 2010.

"This issue arose due to an error in the firm's in-house regulatory counterparty risk capital requirement calculation, in that it did not correctly distinguish between long term product ratings and long term issuer ratings nor the scenarios in which they should be separately applied," the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

"The error at issue did not result in any breach of the capital adequacy ratios and no counterparties were impacted." ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)