By Carmel Crimmins

DUBLIN, Nov 3 Europe should not fear a change of government in Greece because elections could produce a stronger mandate for financial reforms as they did in Ireland earlier this year, the Irish finance minister said on Thursday.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on Thursday offered to hold talks with the opposition to resolve the country's political crisis and softened his stance on a referendum on the country's vital bailout package.

He was seeking to prevent a government collapse over his disputed plans for a referendum, with turmoil in his party casting doubt on whether he could survive a confidence vote set for Friday.

But Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said elections could boost the Greek government's authority and ease political uncertainty as they did in Ireland in February when a fractious coalition yielded to a government with a record majority. Ireland had received an EU/IMF bailout three months before.

"Democracies live by elections, we should never fear changes of government," Noonan said in a speech at the International Institute of European Affairs in Dublin.

"The solutions (in Greece) will have to be political. We shouldn't be surprised when we look at Greece because we have had a very recent experience of political instability ourselves."

Greece's political turbulence has wrought chaos in financial markets, with sharp losses in stocks and the euro when Papandreou announced a referendum turning to gains on hopes Athens might ditch the idea given opposition within his party.

"In the nation which founded democracy I don't think we should be looking too askance at the fact that they now look as if the government may be losing its mandate or indeed Mr Papandreou may be strong enough to reassert himself and move forward," Noonan said.

GROWING NATIONALISM

Noonan told the audience of diplomats, analysts and academics that resurgent nationalism across Europe was stifling decision-making in the European Union.

"It (nationalism) is manifesting itself all the time now at council meetings where ministers say quite openly, 'I'd agree to that but I can't get it through my parliament because we have coalition partners on the right or on the left and they are taking a very narrow nationalistic view."

He also warned of a risk of a two-track Europe split between the 17 members of the euro zone, led by France and Germany, and the ten member countries outside the currency bloc.

"All key decisions are being taken in the group of 17," he said. "I have heard suggestions that the ten should start meeting separately. You are going down a very dangerous road if that starts happening."

Noonan also said that his own government could have difficulty convincing voters to approve changes to European Union treaties that many politicians say will be necessary to put the euro zone on a more stable footing.

Herman van Rompuy, who chairs meetings of EU and euro zone leaders, will report back in December on whether treaty change is necessary. Noonan said he didn't expect any proposal to change the treaty for four or five years.

Irish voters, who are entitled to vote on any change to an EU treaty, have twice rejected such changes in referendums, although both times amended versions were later approved.

Noonan's government has been praised by top European politicians and investors as a poster child of fiscal austerity.

Irish bond yields have pulled back from record highs due to satisfaction that Ireland, unlike Greece, is meeting its targets under a European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout.

(Editing by Toby Chopra and Mark Heinrich)