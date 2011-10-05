DUBLIN Oct 5 Europe will support Greece and prevent it from defaulting, Ireland's finance minister said on Wednesday and signalled a deal would be reached within the next few weeks.

Michael Noonan also said he believed over 100 billion euros would be needed to recapitalise banks in Europe.

"I don't expect Greece to default," Noonan told parliament. "Do I think that Greece will eventually be protected from the worst elements of what is happening now? Yes, I do."

"There are only weeks left but action is being taken." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)