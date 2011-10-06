DUBLIN Oct 6 Sticking to the terms of its EU-IMF bailout is the best way to insulate Ireland from contagion from the crisis in Greece, the head of the country's debt management agency said on Thursday.

John Corrigan also told a parliamentary committee that Irish bond yields could rise again suddenly due to external shocks.

"Obviously we are pleased with the direction yields have been trending (but) we should be careful that we don't get carried away with ourselves because markets don't move in a single line," he said. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; editing by Ron Askew)