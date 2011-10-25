DUBLIN Oct 25 Greece will not be able to borrow in the debt markets until 2020, heralding a decade of austerity for its people, Ireland's prime minister said on Tuesday.

"(Greek) Prime Minister George Papandreou was of the opinion originally that his country could get back to the bond markets at the end of 2012. There is now clearly a situation where Greece will not be able to get back to the bond markets until 2020," Enda Kenny told the Irish parliament.

"The situation for the Greeks is going to be absolutely severe and austere for the next ten years." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by John Stonestreet)