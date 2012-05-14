* Dublin rattled by speculation of Greek split with euro
* Irish bond yields nudge briefly above 7 percent
* Ireland's Noonan warns Athens to "set house in order"
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, May 14 Rising concerns that Greece
could leave or be driven out of the euro zone pushed Irish bond
yields higher on Monday, potentially complicating Dublin's plans
to return to international bond markets later this year.
Irish 10-year government bond yields, a measure of the risk
associated with investing in Ireland, nudged briefly above 7
percent on Monday on the back of market speculation that Greece
could decide to leave the single currency bloc.
If Irish bond yields remain above 7 percent for an extended
period, it could hamper plans to return to the market. The
International Monetary Fund has already said it doubts whether
Ireland can return to markets this year.
Ireland had Europe's highest budget deficit last year and
its growth prospects remain fragile. Having already received an
EU/IMF bailout, it is particularly susceptible to the knock-on
impact from Greece and other bailed-out euro zone countries.
Ireland's deputy prime minister, Eamon Gilmore, and the
country's finance minister, Michael Noonan, both underlined
their concerns about the fallout from Greece on Monday.
With a referendum on Ireland's participation in the EU's new
fiscal treaty set for May 31, Dublin is especially sensitive to
the fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
"Greece's exit would ... be damaging to the euro and could
have serious knock-on implications for Ireland," Gilmore told
journalists in Brussels.
"The only sure thing that we know about Greece is that we
are unsure about what's going to happen... what its future is
and that is precisely the kind of uncertainty, insecurity and
instability that we have to avoid. What the euro needs and what
Ireland needs is stability."
Noonan delivered a similar message as he arrived for a
meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.
"Greece should continue to stay in the euro," he said. "But
they have to set their own house in order ... their problem is
not really economic or fiscal. The immediate problem in Athens
is a democratic problem."
Gilmore appealed to voters in Ireland to back the fiscal
treaty, which binds countries into cutting their deficits and
eventually balancing their budgets. The referendum has been
compared to asking the nation whether it wants to keep the euro.
If Irish voters rejected the treaty it could ruin plans to
return to borrowing on the markets as the country would be seen
a higher default risk by investors without the backstop of the
euro zone's rescue facility, the European Stability Mechanism.
Only countries that have signed up to the fiscal treaty can
make recourse to the ESM, a permanent 500 billion euro bailout
fund that will become active from July.
(Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin)