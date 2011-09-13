* Dublin to cut 2012 growth forecast next month

* Needs 3 pct medium-term GDP growth to hit EU/IMF targets

* Spending minister says govt cuts must not stifle growth (Releads, adds detail on spending review)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Sept 13 Ireland hopes to put some proceeds from state asset sales into creating a new state bank and investment programme to help keep the economy on track to grow by 3 percent over the medium term, the country's spending minister said on Tuesday.

Ireland is trying to convince its European Union/International Monetary Fund/European Central Bank creditors to allow it reinvest the proceeds while the troika of lenders wants Dublin to commit to substantially more sales than its 2 billion euro target, with the IMF urging it to go as far as 5 billion.

The minister, Brendan Howlin, said the funds could be used to set up an investment bank his Labour Party sees as a source of alternative funding for capital projects and the "New Era" project senior government partners Fine Gael want to invest in energy, broadband and information technology.

"These are important elements for our recovery strategy that we are going to put in place," Howlin told a parliamentary committee, referring to the two projects proposed in the run-up to February's election.

"It's a logic we have to convince our European partners and IMF partners to buy into ... Exactly what will be allowed is a matter for negotiation and the next round will be critical to see what flexibilities we can get."

Howlin said Ireland still expected to generate economic growth of around 3 percent over the medium term despite flagging a likely downgrade of its gross domestic product forecast for next year.

Ireland's EU/IMF creditors expect GDP growth to return to around 0.5 percent this year but the government has said it will have to downgrade its 2012 forecast, currently at 2.5 percent, to compensate for a weaker global outlook.

Dublin will need growth to accelerate to at least 3 percent thereafter if it is to cut its budget deficit to below 3 percent by 2015 from the 10 percent forecast this year while at the same time slowing down an unprecedented austerity drive.

"There is a broad expectation -- from the Department of Finance, the IMF and European Commission, and the private sector consensus -- that real GDP will ... expand by an average of around 3 per cent per annum over the medium term," he said.

"There are risks, of course, particularly in the current environment where uncertainty surrounding the global outlook is high," he said, adding that Dublin needs to ensure it does not stifle growth when deciding the level of budgetary adjustments.

CAN'T CHANGE OVERNIGHT

Howlin, whose department for public expenditure and reform was introduced following February's change of government, is reviewing all public sector spending ahead of the publication of a new medium-term fiscal plan next month.

He told reporters that the review would not be published, instead feeding into the structure of the budget and that he would review the final presentations -- which included a 200-300 page report from one department -- this week.

Howlin is also charged with an agreement the previous administration struck with trade unions seeking voluntary redundancies and longer working hours in return for a promise not to cut public sector pay again or force job cuts.

He told fellow lawmakers that the implementation body overseeing the "Croke Park deal" has been meeting with top management from each sector in recent weeks to discuss how the process can be progressed with more urgency.

The deal envisages the number of public sector workers falling a further 8 percent by 2015 and with generous retirement packages lapsing next February, Howlin said there would be very significant reduction in numbers over the next five months if all enquiries received so far are acted upon.

Howlin also said that he would seek to introduce a new single pension scheme this month to simplify the management of a "very substantial" 2.9 billion euro annual pension bill but that it would only apply to new entrants to the public sector.

"The public service is a patchwork quilt of individual structures ... Headlines in newspapers ire people but these are things that have been there for decades. You can't change it all overnight," Howlin said. (Editing by Patrick Graham, Ron Askew and James Dalgleish)