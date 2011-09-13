* Dublin to cut 2012 growth forecast next month
* Needs 3 pct medium-term GDP growth to hit EU/IMF targets
* Spending minister says govt cuts must not stifle growth
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Sept 13 Ireland hopes to put some
proceeds from state asset sales into creating a new state bank
and investment programme to help keep the economy on track to
grow by 3 percent over the medium term, the country's spending
minister said on Tuesday.
Ireland is trying to convince its European
Union/International Monetary Fund/European Central Bank
creditors to allow it reinvest the proceeds while the troika of
lenders wants Dublin to commit to substantially more sales than
its 2 billion euro target, with the IMF urging it to go as far
as 5 billion.
The minister, Brendan Howlin, said the funds could be used
to set up an investment bank his Labour Party sees as a source
of alternative funding for capital projects and the "New Era"
project senior government partners Fine Gael want to invest in
energy, broadband and information technology.
"These are important elements for our recovery strategy
that we are going to put in place," Howlin told a parliamentary
committee, referring to the two projects proposed in the run-up
to February's election.
"It's a logic we have to convince our European partners and
IMF partners to buy into ... Exactly what will be allowed is a
matter for negotiation and the next round will be critical to
see what flexibilities we can get."
Howlin said Ireland still expected to generate economic
growth of around 3 percent over the medium term despite
flagging a likely downgrade of its gross domestic product
forecast for next year.
Ireland's EU/IMF creditors expect GDP growth to return to
around 0.5 percent this year but the government has said it
will have to downgrade its 2012 forecast, currently at 2.5
percent, to compensate for a weaker global outlook.
Dublin will need growth to accelerate to at least 3 percent
thereafter if it is to cut its budget deficit to below 3
percent by 2015 from the 10 percent forecast this year while at
the same time slowing down an unprecedented austerity drive.
"There is a broad expectation -- from the Department of
Finance, the IMF and European Commission, and the private
sector consensus -- that real GDP will ... expand by an average
of around 3 per cent per annum over the medium term," he said.
"There are risks, of course, particularly in the current
environment where uncertainty surrounding the global outlook is
high," he said, adding that Dublin needs to ensure it does not
stifle growth when deciding the level of budgetary
adjustments.
CAN'T CHANGE OVERNIGHT
Howlin, whose department for public expenditure and reform
was introduced following February's change of government, is
reviewing all public sector spending ahead of the publication
of a new medium-term fiscal plan next month.
He told reporters that the review would not be published,
instead feeding into the structure of the budget and that he
would review the final presentations -- which included a
200-300 page report from one department -- this week.
Howlin is also charged with an agreement the previous
administration struck with trade unions seeking voluntary
redundancies and longer working hours in return for a promise
not to cut public sector pay again or force job cuts.
He told fellow lawmakers that the implementation body
overseeing the "Croke Park deal" has been meeting with top
management from each sector in recent weeks to discuss how the
process can be progressed with more urgency.
The deal envisages the number of public sector workers
falling a further 8 percent by 2015 and with generous
retirement packages lapsing next February, Howlin said there
would be very significant reduction in numbers over the next
five months if all enquiries received so far are acted upon.
Howlin also said that he would seek to introduce a new
single pension scheme this month to simplify the management of
a "very substantial" 2.9 billion euro annual pension bill but
that it would only apply to new entrants to the public sector.
"The public service is a patchwork quilt of individual
structures ... Headlines in newspapers ire people but these are
things that have been there for decades. You can't change it
all overnight," Howlin said.
