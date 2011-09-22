* Ireland's Q2 GDP up 1.6 pct Q/Q vs 0.25 pct forecast
* Quarterly data is notoriously volatile
* Ireland anxious to distinguish itself from Greece
* Weaker global outlook seen tempering 2012 growth prospects
By Padraic Halpin and Carmel Crimmins
DUBLIN, Sept 22 Ireland's economic rebound
continued in the second quarter with some of the strongest
growth in the euro zone but is likely to moderate as a gloomy
outlook for the global economy pressures Dublin to ramp up
austerity measures to tackle its huge debts.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) jumped 1.6 percent in the
second quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, far exceeding
expectations for a 0.25 percent increase, and marking the first
time in five years that the battered economy has achieved two
straight quarters of growth.
With first quarter GDP revised up to 1.9 percent from 1.3
percent, Ireland is well on course to mark its first full year
of economic growth since 2007, although analysts cautioned 2012
forecasts would continue to be cut as global demand weakens.
"They are first-half figures. There has been a marked
deterioration in the global economy since then so I think
regardless forecasts will be scaled back," said Oliver Mangan,
chief economist at AIB Global Treasury in Dublin.
Ireland needs solid economic growth over the medium term if
it is to exit its European Union-IMF bailout in 2013 and avoid
having to tap European partners for more official funding.
Its second quarter performance puts it at the top of the
euro zone class, with France and Germany posting largely static
growth in the April to June period and only Estonia showing
higher growth of 1.7 percent.
Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund cut its
2011 growth outlook for Ireland to 0.4 percent from 0.6 percent,
and its 2012 forecast to 1.5 percent from 2.5 percent.
The latest Reuters poll showed economists expect the Irish
economy to grow by 1.9 percent next year.
With a worsening global outlook and fears rising of an
outright Greek default, Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny is
considering ramping up planned austerity measures for the 2012
budget to try to win the confidence of international debt
markets and convince them Ireland is different from Greece.
VOLATILE DATA
Peter Sutherland, the head of Goldman Sachs' international
arm and an Irishman with close links to Kenny's Fine Gael party,
on Thursday endorsed the idea of Ireland going beyond its
current plans for 3.6 billion euros ($4.9 billion) of fiscal
adjustments in 2012.
"If the Greek situation deteriorates significantly then the
add-on effects of that will be to damage the credibility and the
borrowing capacity of other countries, and Ireland would be one
of the first of those to be damaged unless we build an adequate
firewall," Sutherland told state broadcaster RTE.
"If we can go further than that (3.6 billion euros), perhaps
by frontloading the programme a little bit more ... this will
have a very significant effect in increasing the amount of
credibility that we have," said Sutherland, who stood as a
parliamentary candidate for Fine Gael in the early 1970s.
Kenny will update official growth forecasts and outline his
budget plans in late October.
The jump in quarterly GDP was fuelled by a 6.4 percent rise
in capital investment and officials from the Central Statistics
Office cautioned against reading too much into the figures.
Ireland's quarterly GDP data are notoriously volatile due to
the inclusion of the earnings of Irish-based multinationals.
On an annual basis, however, the data reinforces the view
that Ireland's economy is on a two-speed track with a growing
export sector compensating for a domestic economy still stuck in
the doldrums due to an unprecedented housing crash and prolonged
austerity measures.
Gross National Product (GNP), seen by some economists as a
more accurate indicator of the state of the economy because it
strips out multinationals, rose 1.1 percent in April-June,
broadly meeting expectations for a 1 percent increase.
Ireland's balance of payments current account deficit came
in at 488 million euros compared with a shortfall of 504 million
euros in the same period last year.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
