* EU-IMF currently allow one-third of funds to be spent on
growth
* PM says part of shift in Europe towards stimulating growth
DUBLIN, April 27 Ireland's EU/IMF lenders may
allow it to spend up to 50 percent of the proceeds from sales of
state assets, more than previously suggested, on stimulating the
economy rather than using it to pay down debt, Prime Minister
Enda Kenny said.
Ireland's "troika" of lenders, the European Commission,
European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund, currently
insist that Dublin should spend at least two-thirds of cash
earned through asset sales on paying off debt.
Spending minister Brendan Howlin on Thursday said the
lenders had indicated that more than one-third of the proceeds
could be used to stimulate the economy. The
government is targeting 3 billion euros of sales.
"The change now is that that will be significantly higher.
It could be - I stress could be - as high as 50 percent," Kenny
said on Thursday, according to comments posted on the
government's web site.
The concession "reflects the changed attitude that there is
in Europe," Kenny said.
"Europe now accepts that there should be an item on every
agenda dealing with growth and innovation and enterprise and job
opportunities," he said.
The head of another of the euro zone's struggling economies,
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, on Thursday backed a call to
aim the EU's stalling economy towards growth.
That reflects growing conviction among some officials that
concentrating on budget savings alone to deal with its debt
crisis could leave the continent in a prolonged slump.
