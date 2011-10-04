DUBLIN Oct 4 Ireland's finance minister said on Tuesday he was pleasantly surprised that the country's central bank only marked down its growth expectations for 2012 by around a quarter of a percent.

"I was very pleased that they marked growth up for 2011 and that their reduction for 2012 was only a quarter of one percent," Michael Noonan told national broadcaster RTE.

The country's central bank cut its forecast for 2012 GDP growth to 1.8 percent from 2.1 percent and raised its outlook for 2011 to 1 percent from 0.8 percent.

Ireland's department of finance will issue its revised GDP forecasts at the end of this month.

"I was expecting with the decline in the economies of our customer countries to which we export that there would be a more significant markdown but of course the department of finance will have to form their own independent opinion," Noonan said.

