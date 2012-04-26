DUBLIN, April 26 Ireland expects its economy to grow by less than 1 percent this year, a minister said on Thursday ahead of a planned revision of the government's economic forecasts.

"It will be below 1 percent," spending minister Brendan Howlin told state broadcaster RTE, when asked about his forecast for 2012 growth in gross domestic product.

He said the finance ministry would publish updated economic forecasts in the next day or two.

Forecasts from 11 economists surveyed by Reuters suggested gross domestic product (GDP) would grow around 0.5 percent this year, well below the government's current prediction of 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)