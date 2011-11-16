* Extends bank guarantee for another year

* Banks can offer corporates, institutions unguaranteed deposits (Recasts, adds more detail)

DUBLIN Nov 16 Ireland has given local lenders a green light to offer deposits to corporate and institutional investors without a state guarantee even as it extended that guarantee for another year, as expected, on Wednesday.

Ireland tied its fate to its financial sector in September 2008 when the then government issued a blanket guarantee of all bank liabilities, at the time worth some 400 billion euros ($541 billion). Concerns that bank property losses would overwhelm the country prompted an EU-IMF bailout in November 2010.

The blanket guarantee expired in September 2010 and the current guarantee, referred to as the ELG scheme, is narrower, covering bank deposits and certain liabilities up to a maximum maturity of five years.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan said the banks covered by the guarantee, including Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Banks, permanent tsb, had requested permission to offer corporate and institutional clients the option of making deposits on an unguaranteed basis.

"While the demand to place unguaranteed deposits is still being determined and may be relatively low at this point, the fact that the participating institutions ... have made their request is a very positive sign of a return of confidence in the banks and the sovereign and should be encouraged," Noonan said in a statement.

An ongoing debt crisis in Europe and the still fragile domestic economy mean that Irish banks still need the state guarantee to reassure investors and customers despite being recapitalised to the tune of 70 billion euros.

But the government charges a fee for the guarantee and the banks are anxious to end their reliance on it. Bank of Ireland and lender permanent tsb both managed to raise some unguaranteed funding this year.

Noonan is extending the government guarantee until the end of 2012. The guarantee is subject to EU approval every six months.

A guarantee of Irish retail deposits up to a value of 100,000 euros has no end date. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Catherine Evans and Hans-Juergen Peters)