DUBLIN, Sept 22 Ireland's most expensive house, sold for 58 million euros ($78 million) during the country's property boom six years ago, has been put up for sale for a mere 15 million, representing a fall in value of almost 75 percent.

Aided by years of reckless lending, Irish property prices rocketed to unsustainable levels during the go-go period of the "Celtic Tiger" economy, but a spectacular bursting of a property bubble has seen prices tumble for 42 straight months.

Residential house prices have fallen by an average of 43 percent from their 2007 peak, according to the Central Statistics Office, however the drop has been more pronounced in exclusive areas such as Dublin's leafy Shrewsbury Road.

One of many large red-bricked houses tucked in from the pristine, tree-lined road, the Tudor-style Edwardian 'Walford' house had a guide price of 35 million euros in 2005 but fetched far more when it went under the hammer.

British property broker Savills , which is jointly handling the sale with local real estate agency Lisney, told Reuters that while it could not confirm the 2005 sale price, it was widely rumoured to be a record 58 million euros.

The Irish Times reported the property belongs to the wife of Sean Dunne, a property tycoon who bought three adjacent hotels in south Dublin in 2005 to build a 37-storey tower.

But after being denied planning permission, he now runs a supermarket on the site, which has dropped considerably in value.

Savills' Dublin's branch manager said it was selling the property on behalf of a trust and could not identify who it belonged to. She added the broker had received genuine inquiries since the property went up for sale.

'Walford' will be sold by tender on Oct. 27.

($1 = 0.743 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Hulmes)