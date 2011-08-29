DUBLIN Aug 29 The rate of decline in Irish house prices slowed to 0.8 percent in July, the weakest pace so far this year and a sharp slowdown from a drop of 2.1 percent the previous month, data on Monday showed.

Irish property prices rocketed to unsustainable levels on the back of years of reckless lending before the bursting of a property bubble in 2008 left banks with huge losses and homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments.

Dublin house prices rose 0.3 percent in July compared to a drop of 2.4 percent in June.

Prices have fallen for 42 straight months, according to the Central Statistics Office and house prices are now nearly 43 percent below their 2007 peak. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)