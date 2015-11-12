DUBLIN Nov 12 Ireland's move to limit the frequency of residential rent rises should not significantly damage the market while a complementary loosening of planning standards could kick-start supply, one of the country's main property groups said on Thursday.

Under a plan announced this week, landlords will be allowed to increase rents only every two years until 2019 as measures are introduced to tackle a severe shortage of housing supply that has seen rents soar in towns and cities.

Irish real estate investment firm Hibernia REIT, which mainly leases offices in Dublin that are unaffected by the rules but has 15 percent of its portfolio in residential stock, said cutting costs could make building apartments and houses for rent viable for the first time since a property crash.

"Finalising the debate and bringing in the rental measures, I think it's a good compromise. I don't think it's going to damage the market very significantly," Hibernia Chief Executive Officer Kevin Nowlan told Reuters in an interview.

"I think the more important thing is they appear to be tackling the root of the issue which is the regulatory side, the onerous building regulations, particularly those that are basically making it uneconomic to build rental stock in Dublin."

Hibernia, which saw the value of its portfolio rise by 9.4 percent in the six months to the end of September and 25 percent since it began acquiring properties following a stock market flotation two years ago, more than doubled its first half pretax profit year-on-year to 73.7 million euros.

Its shares were 2.3 percent higher at 1.31 euros by 0905 GMT.

It also agreed a new 400 million euro credit facility with a syndicate of three banks, including existing lender Bank of Ireland, to fund the group's development pipeline and take advantage of what Nowlan called a "significant increase" in potential investment opportunities.

Hibernia, which counts the European headquarters of technology giant Twitter among is tenants, will maintain its focus on the office sector where supply remains tight but would "have a very good look" at residential opportunities if the sector becomes profitable, Nowlan said.

"There are a lot of big deals out there at the moment. I'm confident we will invest a significant portion of the money in the short to medium term," he said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)