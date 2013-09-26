* Dublin prices rise 1.9 pct m/m in August, 10.6 pct y/y
* No sign of bubble in bank lending despite rises
DUBLIN, Sept 26 Dublin house prices rose by over
10 percent year-on-year in August, pushing overall Irish price
growth to a six-year high and adding to concerns that a new
bubble may be emerging in the capital.
House prices have begun to stabilise in Ireland over the
past 18 months, five years after a crash in which property
values plunged by more than half, devastating the economy and
pushing Ireland into an international bailout.
Residential property prices in Dublin increased for the
fifth month in a row in August, rising 1.9 percent from July to
stand 10.6 percent higher on the year, figures from the Central
Statistics Office showed on Thursday.
Prices outside Dublin rose by just 0.1 percent on the month
and continued to fall on an annual basis, but the sharp jump in
the capital was enough to push national prices up 2.8 percent,
the highest annual increase since November 2007.
House prices in Dublin are still 51 percent lower than at
their highest level in early 2007, with national prices 49
percent below peak.
While a senior executive from the state's National Asset
Management Agency (NAMA) this week added his voice to concerns
over a shortage of housing in key areas, others said the lack of
mortgage lending should act as a buffer to continued price
rises.
With cash buyers snapping up every second home, only one in
every two mortgages approved are being drawn, according to the
Irish Banking Federation, leaving the number of drawdowns at the
same level as a year ago despite the sharp price rises.
"Is it concerning? Well it's being driven by cash buyers to
a large extent and you're not seeing enormous improvements in
mortgage drawdowns so you could hardly say there's a bubble in
bank lending," said Conall Mac Coille, chief economist at Davy
Stockbrokers.
"If you're thinking about macroeconomic policy, it's more
the volume of lending that you'd worry about rather than the
price. We don't think the people who are taking out mortgages
are being stretched in terms of affordability."