UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
DUBLIN Nov 27 Irish house price growth hit a six-year high of 6.1 percent year-on-year in October, buoyed by an increase of 15 percent in properties in the capital, the central statistics office said on Wednesday.
Residential prices, which have halved since 2008, grew by 1.8 percent on the month in October across the country and by 2.3 percent in Dublin.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts