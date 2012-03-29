* IBRC shrinks assets to 25.6 bln euros at end-Dec

* In talks with govt to take on other banks' non-core assets

* Future disposals at acceptable prices challenging-CEO

* Ex-Irish Nationwide boss to face legal proceedings (Recasts, adds details)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, March 29 Irish Bank Resolution Corp (IBRC), a vehicle winding down two of Ireland's failed lenders, confirmed it is in talks with the government to take on the bad assets of other lenders in a potential final step to cleaning up the battered sector.

Ireland wants to complete a large-scale restructuring of its banks by shifting the burden of loss-making mortgages from some lenders, and the country's EU/IMF lenders are preparing a technical paper on how do so.

Ireland's central bank governor said earlier this week the talks would take months and IBRC, created last year to merge nationalised Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building Society, said a lot still needed to be worked out.

"The discussion has been that if this did happen and it is by no means certain, these would include residential mortgage portfolios in the main," IBRC Chief Executive Mike Aynsley told a news conference on Thursday, confirming for the first time it was involved in talks to take on non-core assets from other lenders.

"There are a lot of assumptions the government hasn't worked through in this equation. They are still at the very early stages, as we understand, in their discussions with the Troika (of EU, ECB and IMF lenders)."

The talks are part of a months-long government campaign to improve the terms of its bank bailout, concentrating principally on replacing 30 billion euros ($40 billion) of promissory notes, high interest IOUs used to prop up IBRC, with another instrument.

Ireland expects to strike a deal to avoid this year's annual 3.1 billion euro promissory note cash payment before it falls due on March 31 and Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Thursday he was confident of doing so, adding he would refer to the issue at his party's national conference on Saturday.

IBRC said the proposed deal was still subject to approvals but it had agreed in principle to instead use the funds to buy a long-term government bond on Monday, April 2 as the end-March deadline falls over a weekend.

The promissory notes are largely used to repay emergency funding from the country's central bank and IBRC said it had 42.2 billion euros of funding from central banks and monetary authorities at the end of December, representing 87 percent of its total funding.

DISPOSALS REMAIN CHALLENGING

Charged with winding down by 2020, IBRC said that excluding the 29.9 billion euros of promissory notes, it shed assets worth 17.4 billion euros last year to leave 25.6 billion remaining and said its deleveraging plans were on target so far this year.

That was primarily driven by the transfer of 12.2 billion of senior bonds to Allied Irish Bank and the sale of most of its U.S. loan book, which also contributed to outstanding loans net of impairments falling to 18.4 billion euros.

Compared with the record set for an Irish corporate last year when Anglo alone generated a loss of 17.65 billion euros, IBRC recorded a loss before tax of 873 million after total provisions for impairments totaled 1.6 billion.

The bank is now engaged in further detailed analysis of its remaining loan books and said there may be scope for some asset sales in the UK, but did not expect the same in Ireland with the exception of interest being shown in office space in Dublin.

"While there have been indications of stabilisation in some sectors, the disposal of the remaining Irish and UK portfolios at acceptable prices remains challenging," Aynsley said in the bank's annual report.

Aynsley said he still thought Anglo's final cost to the state would be between 25 and 28 billion euros, less than the 29 billion pumped in. IBRC's chairman said however that the final bill would depended on the performance of the Irish and UK property markets and the outcome of the promissory note talks.

Aynsley said IBRC would file legal proceedings later on Thursday against the former boss of Irish Nationwide Michael Fingleton and four other directors, but added that he could not go into any more details ahead of the court hearing.

Irish Nationwide, a much smaller lender that Anglo but just as closely associated with the casino-style practices that obliterated the local banking sector and led Ireland into an EU-IMF bailout, has cost the state 5.4 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)