DUBLIN, Sept 23 An Irish architect has proposed creating a "vertical park" in a partly-finished Dublin office block once mooted as the headquarters of Anglo Irish Bank, the lender at the heart of Ireland's financial crisis.

Television broadcasts have used the eight-floor concrete shell on the banks of the river Liffey as a backdrop, making it a symbol of Ireland's property crash and the reckless bank lending that helped to cause it.

"It's a very imposing, a very negative edifice," Paschal Mahoney, the architect behind the "Trees on the Quays" project, told Reuters.

"A perfect solution seems to be to recolonise it with nature," said Mahoney, who would like the project to be finished for the centenary of Ireland's 1916 Rising against British rule.

Inspired by New York's High Line, an abandoned elevated railway turned into a linear park, Mahoney wants to knock holes in some of the empty building's floors to make room for trees and plant beds.

He also envisages placing a glass ellipsoid structure on the top of the building for a "Meeting Room for Very Important Decisions", which could be rented out for events and meetings.

Rubble left over from punching holes in the floors would be used to created an amphitheatre for public events.

Mahoney puts the cost of developing the building at between 25 million and 50 million euros, and said much of this could be raised from small donations of around 50 to 100 euros from members of Ireland's diaspora.

Around 70 million people worldwide claim Irish descent.

The site is under the control of the state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) after the property empire of its developer, Liam Carroll, collapsed in 2009 with debts of 1.3 billion euros.

Mahoney is hoping to get the go-ahead from NAMA. However, a source close to NAMA said there had been interest in the building and the agency was optimistic about the prospect of selling it on. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Stamp)