BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
DUBLIN Jan 29 Ireland faces a major challenge in securing a deal with the European Central Bank to restructure 30 billion euros of debt it incurred during its bank bailout, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Tuesday.
"There are clearly very significant challenges here," Kenny told parliament, adding that he was confident a deal could be secured before the next payment on that debt is due at the end of March.
The ECB rejected Ireland's preferred solution over how to reschedule payments under a 30 billion euro promissory note, Reuters reported on Saturday, a deal the government says is critical to exiting its EU-IMF bailout programme.
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.