WASHINGTON, Sept 5 Ireland shrugged off a tough
economic headwind to successfully meet all mid-year performance
targets under its $30 billion IMF bailout program, the
International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, clearing the way
for the next disbursement of funds.
"Irish authorities maintain strong ownership and
implementation of their adjustment program," IMF First Deputy
Managing Director David Lipton said in a statement, although he
also cautioned that the country's recovery remained fragile.
The green light, delivered under the seventh review of
Dublin's loan program with the IMF, means the country will
received another $1.15 billion (920 million euros), taking the
total it has received from the IMF to $24 billion.