* Cuts 2011 and 2012 GDP outlook to 0.4 pct and 1.5 pct
* Growth outlook for U.S., UK and euro zone worsens
* Urges Ireland to ramp up asset sales plans
* Says Europe should consider more changes to rescue fund
By Carmel Crimmins
DUBLIN, Sept 7 The International Monetary Fund
cut its growth forecasts for Ireland on Wednesday due to a
worsening outlook for the global economy and urged Dublin to
target five billion euros in asset sales, up from the two
billion euros currently earmarked.
In its latest staff report on Ireland, the IMF also said
euro zone leaders should consider additional changes to their
temporary rescue fund to help Ireland regain market access amid
ongoing uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis.
Ireland's borrowing costs have fallen sharply since European
leaders agreed in late July to cut the cost of its 85 billion
euros ($120 billion) bailout package but the IMF warned that the
risks to Dublin returning to debt markets remained significant.
"Notwithstanding the government's determination to implement
the program, Ireland's prospects are dependent on the success of
broader efforts to restore financial stability across the euro
area," the IMF said in its report.
The Washington-based organisation said euro zone leaders
should swiftly implement changes already agreed to the bloc's
rescue fund, the EFSF, including the ability to provide
precautionary financing, and consider other options.
"Such flexibility could be provided in a range of ways and
it is a matter for the European authorities to consider the most
effective and feasible from their own perspective," the IMF's
mission chief for Ireland Craig Beaumont told a conference call.
Ireland's finance minister warned on Wednesday that the
EFSF, with 440 billion euros in funds, was too small.
Ireland's government wants to make a tentative return to
debt markets next year, possibly through the issue of short-term
maturities, before making a full return in 2013, when its
current bailout funds run out.
Yields on Irish 10-year paper have fallen
below 9 percent after hitting highs over 14 percent in early
July.
Irish 10-year debt was trading over 6.5 percent in late
September, the last time the country held an auction for
medium-term paper.
GROWTH OUTLOOK WORSENS
The IMF said Dublin was on track to meet its fiscal goals
this year and ahead of schedule in restructuring its banking
sector, but cut its growth outlook for the country for 2011 and
2012 due to weaker exports.
"The growth outlook for key trading partners -- the euro
area, the U.S. and the U.K. -- has worsened substantially."
Beaumont declined to comment on whether the IMF had cut its
growth outlook for the United States, the UK and the euro zone
saying the organisation's world economic outlook would be
published in the next few weeks.
The IMF estimates Ireland's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
will expand by 0.4 percent this year compared to 0.6 percent in
the previous staff report in May and 1.5 percent next year
compared to 1.9 percent previously.
Ireland's government has said it will have to downgrade its
2012 forecast, currently at 2.5 percent, and Finance Minister
Michael Noonan warned this week that the government may have to
target fiscal adjustments of 4 billion euros, up from 3.6
billion, to compensate for the weaker outlook.
Beaumont said the IMF would discuss the level of adjustment
required at the next programme review in October.
"The proposed amount of the adjustment in the consolidation
plan will need to take into account the economic outlook at the
time," he told reporters.
The IMF called on Dublin to consider raising five billion
euros in asset sales, as recommended by a
government-commissioned group in April, to help reduce its level
of indebtedness.
Beaumont said Washington would discuss the
asset disposal programme with the Irish government by the end of
the year.
"We are awaiting for the authorities to
develop their plan," he said.
Fellow euro zone struggler Greece has to sell some 50
billion euros worth of assets.
Ireland's Transport Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday
he was considering selling the state's 25 percent stake in
airline Aer Lingus . Dublin is also considering selling
stakes in some of its energy firms.
Factoring in the cut to growth, Beaumont said Ireland's debt
to GDP ratio to peak would peak at around 119 percent of GDP in
2013 compared to 118 percent estimated before the IMF downgraded
its growth outlook.
Beaumont said the 1 percentage point worsening in the debt
to GDP dynamics would be more than compensated for by the cut in
the cost of Ireland's European loans.
($1 = 0.712 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)