By Sam Cage
| DUBLIN, June 19
DUBLIN, June 19 Ireland has a good chance of
exiting its bailout this year but would benefit from more
European support in cleaning up its indebted banks and the
safety net of precautionary funding, the International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday.
Tight budgets in line with the conditions of its 85 billion
euro ($114 billion) bailout have helped Ireland get back on its
feet.
In contrast to much of the euro zone, the country's economy
has expanded for much of the last two years, and the Fund kept
its growth forecasts for 2013 and 2014 unchanged, at 1.1 percent
and 2.2 percent respectively.
The second euro zone country to be rescued by the IMF in
2010 after Greece, Ireland received its latest chunk of aid this
week.
The fund said Dublin's fiscal consolidation was going as
planned, but European help in cleaning up the banking sector
would help its long-term return to debt markets.
"The policy program of Ireland is sound and adjustment is
being delivered, providing reasonably strong prospects for
programme success," the IMF said in a review of the country.
The country has consistently hit the targets under the
bailout and come closer to weaning itself off emergency aid by
raising 5 billion euros in a 10-year bond sale in March.
But Dublin has several important hurdles still to overcome,
and risks remain from factors outside its control. With domestic
demand weak, much hinges on quickening growth in Ireland's main
trade partners, particularly the euro zone, the IMF said.
Dublin must also keep up efforts to restore health to its
indebted banks.
"Further European support in addressing the profitability
challenges of the banks and in cushioning the impact of any
capital needs that may arise would support recovery and protect
debt sustainability, and thereby enhance prospects for a durable
return to reliance on market financing," the review said.
Ireland agreed to a detailed review of its troubled banks'
loan books this year ahead of stress tests in 2014 and the IMF's
Irish mission chief Craig Beaumont said that the first exercise
was not expected to lead to a need for capital injections.
In a parallel review of the Spanish economy on Wednesday,
the Fund said Europe could also do its part there by quickly
creating a banking union, helping to shore up a banking sector
where bad loan rates were likely to rise further.
Overall, Spain had made strong progress in fixing its
economy but needed to do more to cut high unemployment and
shield the banks from recession, the IMF said.
The IMF also said it would not support calls by some
politicians in Ireland to scale back targets for budget cuts and
tax increases in 2014 and 2015 on the basis of savings from a
bank debt deal struck with the European Central Bank (ECB)
earlier this year.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan on Wednesday said he may
have some leeway in the next budget in October to either ease
planned austerity or use the spare funds to invest in the
economy.
The government is also considering whether to go it alone
when it comes off aid or take a precautionary credit line that
would smooth its bailout exit but bring political difficulties
The IMF's Beaumont said a decision on this would be taken in
the autumn and indicated the Fund preferred playing it safe.
"We can see some advantages to having a backstop there. It
would just be something that would give you that extra layer of
confidence," Beaumont told a conference call.