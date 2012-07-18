* IMF says bank talks key step to avoiding second bailout
* Encouraged by signs of new political mandate in Europe
* Worsening external outlook makes Irish programme harder
(Adds quotes, details)
By Padraic Halpin and Lorraine Turner
DUBLIN, July 18 A decision by European leaders
to look at improving the terms of Ireland's bank rescue is a key
step towards Dublin returning to the bond markets, the
International Monetary Fund (IMF), one of Ireland's troika of
lenders, said on Wednesday.
Ireland is hoping to significantly improve its debt profile
and ease the path back to financial markets through the talks
precipitated by an agreement at last month's European Union
summit to examine Dublin's expensive bank bailout.
The IMF, who monitor Ireland's 85 billion euro ($104.25
billion) bailout programme along with the European Commission
and European Central Bank (ECB), said the talks were a key move
towards a durable bond market return that would avoid continuing
dependence on official funding.
"I would be amiss if I didn't take particular note of the
June 29 (summit) statement which in our view offers a welcome
path forward to help improve Ireland's economic prospects in the
future," IMF European deputy director Ajai Chopra told a news
conference at the conclusion of a mission in Dublin.
"What's encouraging is there seems to be a new political
mandate to make meaningful progress in this area," he added.
Ireland returned to short-term debt markets earlier this
month for the first time since before its bailout in November
2010, but most analysts see some easing of the manner in which
64 billion euros was pumped into its banks as crucial to any
sustainable resumption of long-term borrowing.
Together with officials in Dublin, Ireland's troika are
working on a set of technical proposals to present to European
finance ministers in September which Chopra said needed to
improve Ireland's debt sustainability and its prospects to
regain market access.
"We will need to do further work to design the type of
approaches that would be suitable for Ireland keeping in mind
the equal treatment of countries in similar situations," Chopra
said.
The IMF has long pushed Europe to help ease the burden of
Ireland's banking debt and after remarking on Tuesday that the
question of burden sharing with senior bond holders was evolving
in Europe, ECB President Mario Draghi said any developments in
that area would be reflected in Ireland's adjustment programme.
Noting that much of the senior debt at non-viable Irish
banks had already been repaid, Chopra simply said authorities
"need to look ahead" when asked if Draghi's comments would help
Ireland's negotiations on its banks.
After Ireland's lenders again gave the country a clean bill
of health in their latest bailout review last week, the IMF said
on Wednesday that Ireland's efforts remained steadfast but
difficult challenges remained in the context of persistent euro
are uncertainties.
Data showed last week that the economy unexpectedly shrank
by 1.1 percent in the first quarter of the year after growing by
a faster-than-predicted rate last year.
The IMF suggested in a report earlier on Wednesday that the
European Central Bank could play a bigger role in fighting the
euro zone sovereign debt crisis through more rate cuts, bond
purchases and further liquidity provision.
"There is no question that that task (Ireland's deficit
cutting drive) becomes more difficult if the external
environment does not improve and conversely it becomes easier to
the extent that the external environment does improve," Chopra
said.
($1 = 0.8154 euros)
(Editing by Jon Boyle, Ron Askew)