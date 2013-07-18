DUBLIN, July 18 The International Monetary Fund does not expect Ireland to test its banks for possible capital shortfalls before its exit from the EU-IMF bailout this year, the organisation's mission chief in the country said on Thursday.

The Irish government has agreed to undertake an assessment of the balance sheets of its main banks before the end of the year to allay concerns that they need a capital injection that could make the country's debt less sustainable.

"We would expect that would provide quite useful benchmarking for the banks' provisioning, but it's not a stress test," Craig Beaumont told journalists on a conference call. "It's not the time when the capital need will be determined."