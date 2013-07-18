DUBLIN, July 18 The International Monetary Fund
does not expect Ireland to test its banks for possible capital
shortfalls before its exit from the EU-IMF bailout this year,
the organisation's mission chief in the country said on
Thursday.
The Irish government has agreed to undertake an assessment
of the balance sheets of its main banks before the end of the
year to allay concerns that they need a capital injection that
could make the country's debt less sustainable.
"We would expect that would provide quite useful
benchmarking for the banks' provisioning, but it's not a stress
test," Craig Beaumont told journalists on a conference call.
"It's not the time when the capital need will be determined."