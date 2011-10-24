DUBLIN Oct 24 Independent News & Media's chairman Brian Hillery has retired and will be replaced by James Osborne, a director at Ryanair , the media group said on Monday.

Hillery, aged 73, informed IN&M last November that he wished to retire after eight years on the board.

"After some recent challenging years for the company I am happy that this appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter in its history and I wish James well in his new role," Hillery said in a statement.

Denis O'Brien, IN&M's largest shareholder with a stake of nearly 22 percent, has been calling for Hillery to go amid a growing dispute with Chief Executive Gavin O'Reilly over the company's performance.

O'Brien has upped the pressure on the company since one of his nominated directors was voted off the IN&M board in early June.

Osborne is a senior independent director at Ryanair, Europe's largest budget airline, and is a former managing partner of A&L Goodbody Solicitors in Dublin. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Cowell)