DUBLIN Aug 21 An army bomb-disposal team was
called out to investigate a suspicious device found at the
Israeli embassy in Dublin in a false alarm on Tuesday, police
said.
Irish police and defence forces said the eight-storey
building, which is mostly empty apart from the embassy, was
partly evacuated while the bomb-disposal team investigated the
device for around an hour.
A police officer at the scene told Reuters that it was a
false alarm after the team left the building.
Israel's Foreign Ministry said work in the embassy had
returned to normal.
"A package attracted the attention of the staff and it was
inspected but turned out that it was nothing out of the
ordinary," a spokeswoman in Jerusalem said.