* Scheme to guarantee loans to small firms with little collateral

* Will also target firms in sectors where banks lack experience

* Part of bid to revive weak domestic demand, create 100,000 jobs

DUBLIN, Nov 24 Ireland will partially guarantee loans to viable businesses that have been denied credit to try and stoke the bruised domestic economy and generate jobs, the government said on Thursday.

Ireland needs domestic demand to revive if it is to reassure investors it can sustain its debt burden and end an EU-IMF bailout programme in 2013.

"This government recognises that alongside the adjustments to the public finances, which we must make in order to reclaim our sovereignty, we must also crucially implement measures which will make it easier for job-creating businesses to expand, grow and create the jobs we so badly need," Minister For Jobs Richard Bruton said on Thursday.

The government, which wants to create 100,000 extra jobs by 2015, said it would set itself quarterly targets on job creation and will publish its first annual action plan for jobs in January.

"I have said before that we should aim to have 2 million people back at work by 2020, and also set ambitious targets for exports and competitiveness," Bruton said.

There were 447,000 people claiming unemployment benefit in Ireland representing a jobless rate of 14.4 percent.

The government said a temporary partial loan guarantee scheme would be created in the first quarter of 2012, targeting viable firms that have been denied credit because they have insufficient collateral or because the banks do not have the skills or experience to properly assess the loan application.

Small businesses in Ireland have been complaining for years about difficulties in accessing credit as domestic banks, at the heart of the country's crisis, conserve capital and tighten up lending requirements after years of reckless property loans brought the sector and the economy to the brink of collapse.

Irish banks focused on courting property developers during the boom years and are now trying to build up expertise in other business lending areas.

With the property market in freefall for nearly four straight years, mortgage transactions are set to fall to their lowest level since 1971 this year, the Irish Banking Federation said recently.

The government said the amount of funding guaranteed would depend on demand. It also created a micro finance loan fund to provide loans up to 100 million euros to start-up businesses over a ten year period.

Ireland set its two large banks, Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks, a target of lending 6 billion euros in new loans each for the two years from April 2010.

While the country's Credit Review Office said in May the pair had exceeded their target for the first year, it admitted much of the lending was for restructuring existing debts for businesses unable to service their original loans. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)