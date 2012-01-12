LONDON Jan 12 Europe must create an environment to foster a return to economic growth across the union and ensure countries pursuing sound and sustainable economic policies are given funding certainty, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Thursday.

European leaders agreed to draft a new treaty to tighten budget controls in the debt-laden euro zone last month and while this represents significant progress, it is not sufficient on its own, Kenny told a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in London.

Kenny's warning follows comments by Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday that it was vital markets recognise its economic policy progress soon given Europe's third-largest economy still face stubbornly high sovereign debt yields.

"Clearly we are not yet at a point where market confidence in the euro has been restored. We must ensure that more binding, durable and enforceable fiscal rules go hand-in-hand with funding certainty for countries pursuing sound and sustainable economic policies," Kenny said in a speech.

"Beyond that, we absolutely must start creating the conditions and environment for a return to economic growth and job creation across the Union."

Ireland has long been trying to twin unprecedented austerity with a return to the economic growth needed to make its debts sustainable -- a balance now being tackled across Europe as leaders prepare to discuss how to boost growth and jobs at an EU summit later this month.

Despite success in cutting its budget deficit, slow growth and sky-high borrowing costs have put Ireland's aim of exiting its EU/IMF bailout in 2013 in doubt and Kenny said the trust his government has it built up its lenders gives Dublin better hope of winning the improvements to the deal it is seeking.

"(The trust) allows greater room for sensible evolution and enhancement of the programme to improve its prospects of success, to support a return to growth, and to restore market confidence in our public finances and banking system," he said.

The IMF warned last month that the prospects of a successful conclusion to Ireland's bailout were fragile and said Europe could help Dublin's prospects by offering its lenders medium-term funding, help on deleveraging costs and possibly taking temporary equity stakes in them.

Dublin is in technical discussions with European officials to try to refinance the 47 billion euros cost of shoring up nationalised Anglo Irish Bank and Kenny told Ireland's parliament on Wednesday that the "intense" talks were ongoing.

Cutting the burden of Ireland's debt, which has quadrupled on the back of its financial crisis, would also help smooth the passage of a possible referendum this year on Europe's fiscal compact.

Kenny reiterated on Thursday that the government would only be able to make a decision on whether a vote in necessary when the text of the proposed compact is finalised.

Kenny will meet British Prime Minister David Cameron later on Thursday. The UK's opt out of Europe's fiscal compact was a blow to Dublin, which like London, opposes France's plan for a financial transaction tax. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)