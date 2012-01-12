* PM Kenny: New EU fiscal rules not sufficient on their own

* Says Ireland hoping for "tentative" 2013 bond mkt return

* Proposing number of ways in which EU can help Irish banks (Adds no supplementary budget planned, background)

By Carmel Crimmins and Lorraine Turner

LONDON, Jan 12 Ireland's prime minister challenged Europe to shift its focus from budget cutbacks to growth on Thursday as he said he hoped to return to bond markets next year at the levels charged on the eve of its EU/IMF bailout.

European leaders' agreement last month to seek tighter budget controls was not sufficient on its own to solve the euro zone debt crisis, Kenny told a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in London, saying funding certainty must be provided.

As Spain and Italy were securing sharply lower borrowing costs at debt auctions on Thursday, Kenny said Ireland hoped to make a "tentative return" to bond markets next year at around 6 percent, the first time the government has specified a target.

"Clearly we are not yet at a point where market confidence in the euro has been restored. We must ensure that more binding, durable and enforceable fiscal rules go hand-in-hand with funding certainty for countries pursuing sound and sustainable economic policies," Kenny said in a speech.

"Beyond that, we absolutely must start creating the conditions and environment for a return to economic growth and job creation across the Union."

Irish ministers have been saying all week that Dublin still plans to return to bond markets next year amid talk it may eventually need a second bailout instead and the 6 percent figure Kenny noted on Thursday compared to a current yield of 8 percent on its benchmark 10-year bond.

"The situation would improve because of the confidence people would have in the country," Kenny said, referring to a return to funding at 6 percent - what it paid to issue 1 billion euros of 8-year debt the last time it tapped debt markets in September 2010.

With an 11.9 billion euro bond due to mature in January 2014, Ireland's debt management agency has said Dublin may need to raise up to 15 billion euros before the end of 2013 and economists have warned that borrowing at 6 percent in the medium term would be unsustainable as inflation and growth rates are likely to be much lower than that.

Spain, which is battling to avoid being bailed out, paid 3.8 percent for four-year money on Thursday, while Greek 10-year yields stand at 34 percent.

BID FOR CONCESSIONS

Ireland has long been trying to twin unprecedented austerity with a return to the economic growth needed to make its debts sustainable, a balance now being tackled across Europe as leaders prepare to discuss how to boost growth and jobs at an EU summit later this month.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti also said on Thursday that he hoped the EU would soon be able to focus its energy on measures to stimulate growth.

Weaker growth prospects prompted the IMF to say last month that Dublin's prospects of exiting its EU/IMF bailout next year were fragile, urging Europe to help by offering its lenders medium-term funding, help on deleveraging costs and possibly taking temporary equity stakes in them.

Kenny said the trust his government has built up with its lenders gave it better hope of achieving such improvements.

Dublin is in technical discussions with European officials to try to refinance the 47 billion euros cost of shoring up nationalised Anglo Irish Bank, and Kenny said he was following up on a number of initiatives on how the euro zone's rescue fund could be used to help Irish banks.

Cutting the burden of Ireland's debt, which has quadrupled on the back of its financial crisis, would also help smooth the passage of a possible referendum this year on Europe's fiscal compact.

Kenny reiterated on Thursday that the government would only be able to make a decision on whether a vote is necessary when the text of the proposed compact is finalised.

Forcing holders of Irish sovereign debt to take a write-down, like the private-sector involvement (PSI) in Greece, is not on the table, he said, adding he did not agree with ECB policymaker Athanasios Orphanides' call to scrap PSI in Greece.

NO SECOND BUDGET

Despite turmoil on global markets, Kenny said Ireland made significant progress last year in deleveraging its banking system, selling 32 billion euros ($40.6 billion) worth of assets, or 46 percent of those required under the three-year plan.

European sources have indicated they are open to discussing adjusting the time-frame for deleveraging targets if poor market conditions hinder banks securing a fair price.

No second budget will be required this year, after the government took 3.8 billion euros out of the economy in December, Kenny said, adding that the government expects to meet its fiscal targets..

Kenny met British Prime Minister David Cameron later on Thursday. The UK's decision to opt out of Europe's fiscal compact was a blow to Dublin, which like London opposes France's plan for a financial transaction tax. (Writing by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Patrick Graham)