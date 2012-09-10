DUBLIN, Sept 10 A senior Irish Labour Party
minister has backed the overhaul of a deal with unions that has
been widely credited with helping the country turn around its
sovereign debt crisis.
Ireland's public sector unions signed up to the "Croke Park"
agreement in March 2010 under which the government pledged not
to cut pay and avoid layoffs as long as unions agreed to
voluntary redundancies and working longer hours.
But energy minister Pat Rabbitte told state broadcaster RTE
on Monday he would support any move to reopen the public sector
pay deal after calls from politicians and business groups for
discussions to begin before the agreement ends in 2014.
The Irish government, a coalition of Fine Gael and Labour,
may be forced to break the agreement by cutting public sector
wages if spending targets under its EU/IMF bailout are to be
met, the health minister said last month.
Fine Gael members of parliament have criticised the Croke
Park deal, which protects much of Labour's public sector support
base.
The deal is credited with avoiding the kind of industrial
action that has held back fellow bailout recipient Greece,
enabling Ireland to make greater progress than any other
troubled euro zone debtor in reviving its economy despite deep
budget cuts.
"If the government were to decide to introduce new issues
into the Croke Park discussions in the coming weeks, I would
support that," Rabbitte told RTE on Monday, in comments echoing
those of other senior government ministers and industry groups.
The senior Labour politician said he would support talks to
consider new issues and "look at the overall economic situation
... and the fact that in order to be compliant with our targets,
we have to bring in what will be a difficult budget in
December".
Workers took wage cuts averaging 15 percent before the
agreement was struck, promising no cuts in basic pay in exchange
for reform of working practices.
"We can talk about renegotiation before it expires. The
current agreement stands, until 2014. If we're going to
negotiate an extension, it needs to start now," Transport
Minister Leo Varadkar told RTE on Sunday.
The Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC) also
called for a renegotiation, saying the Croke Park agreement, is
"not fit for purpose" in the current economic climate.