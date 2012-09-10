* Irish ministers continue to debate merits of pay deal
* IMF says no discussion on revising current agreement
* Irish PM says will honour deal in full, speed up reforms
DUBLIN, Sept 10 A senior Irish Labour Party
minister said on Monday he would back any overhaul of a key pay
agreement with unions that has delivered industrial peace, but
one of the country's lenders said a revision was not on the
cards.
Ireland's public sector unions signed up to the "Croke Park"
agreement in March 2010 under which the government pledged not
to cut pay and avoid layoffs as long as unions agreed to
voluntary redundancies and sweeping reforms.
But energy minister Pat Rabbitte said he would support any
move to reopen the deal after calls from politicians and
business groups for discussions to begin before the agreement
ends in 2014.
"If the government were to decide to introduce new issues
into the Croke Park discussions in the coming weeks, I would
support that," Rabbitte told national broadcaster RTE.
He said he would support talks to consider new issues and
"look at the overall economic situation ... and the fact that in
order to be compliant with our targets, we have to bring in what
will be a difficult budget in December".
Ireland's under pressure health minister became the first
senior member of the government to question the viability of the
deal last month when he said there may be no option but to cut
pay as his department struggled to meet spending targets set
under Dublin's EU/IMF bailout.
Other ministers have said talks on a successor to Croke
Park, which expires in 2014, should begin now and the Irish
Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC) also called for a
renegotiation, saying the agreement, is "not fit for purpose" in
the current economic climate.
The deal is credited with avoiding the kind of industrial
action that has held back fellow bailout recipient Greece,
enabling Ireland to make greater progress than any other
troubled euro zone debtor in reviving its economy despite deep
budget cuts.
Public sector workers took wage cuts averaging 15 percent
before the agreement was struck.
In its latest quarterly review, the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) said that while it recognised the benefits of the
agreement, the public sector pay bill was still high, and that
continued monitoring of the adequacy of savings was needed.
However the Washington-based body, one of a trio of lenders
overseeing Ireland's bailout progress, said it had not been
given any indication from government that a renegotiation of the
current deal was in the offing.
"There are discussions about what happens when the current
arrangement comes to an end in 2014, there is not discussion
about revising it," IMF mission chief to Ireland Craig Beaumont
said in a conference call.
"Our discussions with the government indicated quite broad
support for the agreement and we emphasised therefore the need
to take maximum advantage of the provisions it includes."
Ireland's prime minister added that the agreement would be
honoured in full and that the government simply wanted to
accelerate the pace of its implementation to squeeze as much as
it can from the existing deal.