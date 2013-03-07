DUBLIN, March 7 Europe should do all it can to
assist Portugal and Ireland's return to financial markets, not
limiting its help to just extending loans under their EU/IMF
bailouts, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde
said.
"I would be cautious not to limit it to an extension," she
said in an interview with the Irish Times newspaper on Thursday,
a day ahead of an official visit to the country - her first
mission to a bailed-out euro zone state.
She also said policymakers should guard against complacency
after the global economy came close to collapse last year, given
the risk of a relapse.
Ireland and Portugal, which have both stuck closely to the
economically painful terms set out by their international
lenders, have in return asked for the bailout loans to be
extended.
European Union finance ministers sought advice on Tuesday on
how to help the countries demonstrate the success of their
bailout programmes by returning to international debt markets.
Referring to those deliberations, Lagarde added: "I think it
has really been refined yesterday during the discussions as an
adjustment that might include very much an extension of the
maturities but is not limited only to the extension of
maturities."
Referring to Ireland, she said "any avenue" should be
explored that supported the country's return to economic growth
and self-sufficiency.
Lagarde arrives in Ireland on Friday to meet with
authorities aiming for a successful exit from the bailout
programme at the end of the year.
The newspaper quoted her as saying that there was not much
more that could be done on interest rates but that "financial
people can think of lots of things". Pushing out Ireland's
bailout repayments to the end of the term was one option.
The IMF has been pushing Europe for over a year to provide
further help to Ireland and has urged that euro zone rescue
funds be allowed to retrospectively recapitalise Irish banks,
saying failure to do so could revive market doubts about Irish
debt sustainability.
Lagarde also said caution was needed to prevent a "relapse"
into a global financial meltdown following last year's close
call.
The euro zone economy woes have stabilised in recent months
since last year's Greek crisis but an inconclusive election in
Italy last week signalled another pothole in the stuttering
global post-crisis recovery.
"Clearly the world economy avoided collapse last year and I
am very concerned that, by moving into a semi-complacent mood,
people risk a relapse," said Lagarde.