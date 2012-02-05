DUBLIN Feb 5 Ireland's EU/IMF lenders
have agreed to let it invest much of the cash it gets from
privatisation rather than use it to pay down debts, if the
proceeds are substantial, the Irish prime minister said on
Sunday.
Ireland's troika of lenders, the European Central Bank, the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund, earlier
indicated that privatisation proceeds should be used to cut the
national debt.
"The troika are agreed that depending on the scale of these
sale of assets ... that a substantial amount of the assets
received ... can be invested in job creation," Prime Minister
Enda Kenny told state broadcaster RTE on Sunday.
"That is a significant change from where the troika were
when these discussions started."
Kenny's government has a target of raising 2 billion euros
in asset sales. However, it has said it would consider raising
its target if it could use some of the proceeds to stimulate its
economy rather than channelling it all into debt reduction.
In a staff report last year, the IMF said Dublin should
consider an asset disposal programme of up to 5 billion euros.
The troika have not, however, imposed a deadline on selling off
the assets, given volatile global market conditions.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Will Waterman)