DUBLIN, March 30 The annual rate of decline in
loans to Irish households increased to 4 percent in February
from 3.9 percent in January, with a drop in lending for house
purchases accounting for the bulk of the reduction.
Lending to households in the month declined by 355 million
euros ($471.33 million) following a net monthly reduction of 690
million euros in January, Ireland's central bank said.
The central bank also said that the annual rate of decline
in deposits by the Irish private sector slowed to 6 percent
year-on-year in February from 7 percent the previous month.
($1 = 0.7532 euros)
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Catherine Evans)