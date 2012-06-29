DUBLIN, June 29 The annual rate of decline in loans to Irish households softened to 3.9 percent in May from 4.0 percent in April, with a drop in lending for house purchases and consumption again accounting for much of the overall reduction in lending.

Loans to households declined by 264 million euros ($328 million) in the month, following a net monthly fall of 632 million euros in April, Ireland's central bank said.

The figures also showed that domestically owned banks accounted for 75 billion euros of the 88 billion Irish-based lenders had borrowed from the European Central Bank at the end of May, down from 77 billion a month earlier. ($1 = 0.8047 euros) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)