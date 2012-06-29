BRIEF-QBE Insurance group Fy net profit $844 mln vs $687 mln
* Sees combined operating ratio to be in the range of 93.5 percent to 95 percent for fy 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2mzXujE) Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, June 29 The annual rate of decline in loans to Irish households softened to 3.9 percent in May from 4.0 percent in April, with a drop in lending for house purchases and consumption again accounting for much of the overall reduction in lending.
Loans to households declined by 264 million euros ($328 million) in the month, following a net monthly fall of 632 million euros in April, Ireland's central bank said.
The figures also showed that domestically owned banks accounted for 75 billion euros of the 88 billion Irish-based lenders had borrowed from the European Central Bank at the end of May, down from 77 billion a month earlier. ($1 = 0.8047 euros) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Sees combined operating ratio to be in the range of 93.5 percent to 95 percent for fy 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2mzXujE) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Australian shares are expected to open slightly lower on Monday after declines in iron ore futures and oil prices last week. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,703 points, a 36-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 0.8 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade. Health care services provider Metlifecare Ltd was the
SYDNEY, Feb 27 Australia's No. 1 insurer by premium income, QBE Insurance Group Ltd, on Monday posted a 1 percent rise in full-year cash profit, beating expectations, as it lifted prices and managed claims better.