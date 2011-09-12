DUBLIN, Sept 12 Ireland may consider raising its
target for the sale of state assets from 2 billion euros if it
could use some of the proceeds to stimulate its domestic economy
rather than channelling it all to debt reduction, a senior
minister said on Monday.
Asked if the government would consider going above the 2
billion euros target if Europe and the IMF would allow funds to
be used for stimulus the Minister for Public Expenditure and
Reform Brendan Howlin told reporters on Monday:
"That is a matter for government to consider. I have
presented a memorandum to government, the economic council has
considered that, the cabinet has had its first round of
consideration and that discussion is ongoing in cabinet."
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its latest staff
report on Ireland urged the government to consider an asset
disposal programme of up to 5 billion euros, as laid out in a
government-sponsored report earlier this year.
The outgoing chief economist of the European Central Bank
(ECB) Juergen Stark has said Ireland should ramp up its
austerity measures but Howlin said the government was sticking
to its target of a deficit of 8.6 percent of Gross Domestic
Product (GDP) in 2012.
