DUBLIN Oct 20 Merrion Pharmaceuticals Plc will not meet its revenue targets for this year and is seeking an investment partner after losing out on a licensing opportunity with Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVOb.CO), the group said on Thursday.

Merrion has hired Ondra Partners to help identify strategic investors and the search may result in an offer for all or part of the assets or ownership of the group.

"We are confident that this is the best path to building shareholder value in the near term," Jonathan O'Connell, chief executive of Merrion, said in a statement.

Shares in Merrion, which has a market value of around 6 million euros ($8.2 million), were down 25 percent at 30 cents in late trade.

Merrion had hoped Denmark's Novo Nordisk would agree a licensing deal for Merrion's GIPET technology, which is designed to improve the absorption of drugs. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)