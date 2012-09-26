DUBLIN, Sept 26 An Irish junior minister
resigned on Wednesday, the second Labour minister to stand down
in 12 months, delivering another blow to the coalition
government after its hopes of a deal to ease its bank bailout
terms were called into question.
Roisin Shortall, minister for state at the Department of
Health, said in a statement on Wednesday evening that there was
a lack of agreement on plans to reform in Primary Care and she
would stand down.
Her decision follows a much-publicised dispute with Health
Minister James Reilly, of the senior coalition party Fine Gael,
over how to reform Ireland's health system.
Reilly is under pressure to rein in a large overspend on
health care, and raised the prospect a month ago of public pay
cuts in December's budget.
The split reflects wider tensions between the centre-right
Fine Gael and centre-left Labour over the budget.
Shortall also said she would also be resigning as the whip
of the parliamentary Labour party, the fourth Labour whip to
quit since the government was formed.
The government was on Wednesday forced to insist that plans
for an easing of the terms of its bank bailout were still on
track after Germany, the Netherlands and Finland issued a joint
statement on Tuesday.
The trio, the euro zone's strongest advocates of rapid
deficit reduction as the price for aid, seemed to call into
question much of what was agreed at a European Union summit in
June, when leaders paved the way for the direct recapitalisation
of problem banks.
They made a sharp distinction between future banking
problems and "legacy" issues, dealing a potentially fatal blow
to Dublin's hopes of selling stakes in its viable lenders to
Europe's new rescue fund, and limiting its options for easing
the burden of failed banks.