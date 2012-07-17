By Sarah O'Connor
DUBLIN, July 17 Ireland's Supreme Court cleared
the way on Tuesday for two companies to challenge the
government's awarding of a mobile phone licence in the 1990s, in
what could be one of the biggest claims for damages made against
the state.
Comcast International Holdings Incorporated and Persona
Digital Telephony Ltd, two of the unsuccessful contenders for
the licence in 1995, have said they will allege fraud,
corruption and deceit in their case against the state.
Their original high court case was stopped in 2007 after it
was deemed to have been inexcusably delayed, but they told the
supreme court they had been entitled to wait for the outcome of
a judicial inquiry into the awarding of the licence.
The inquiry found last year that a former minister
"insidiously" helped Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien's Esat
Digifone company secure the mobile phone licence.
The report said O'Brien, who is also the largest shareholder
of publishing group Independent News & Media (INM),
made or facilitated payments to then cabinet minister Michael
Lowry of 147,000 pounds in Ireland's old pound currency and
300,000 British pounds.
O'Brien said at the time the report was fundamentally flawed
because it was based on the opinions and theories of one judge
and said on Tuesday that he very much welcomed the opportunity
to vigorously defend these allegations in the High Court.
Lowry, who was deemed to have played a "profoundly
reprehensible" role in the awarding of the licence, said he was
confident the decision would be vindicated in court and that
there was no evidence that anything illegal had happened.
Persona Digital Telephony Limited is claiming 6.1 million
euros in special damages to cover the amount spent on preparing
the application, a figure that could be dwarfed by any overall
damages, as Esat was sold to British Telecom for 2.3
billion Irish pounds.
"It is certainly potentially one of the largest cases ever
against the state," said James McDermott, a barrister and
lecturer in company and contract law at University College
Dublin (UCD).
"The under bidder will argue that had the competition been
run in an appropriate manner they would have been awarded the
contract and not have missed out on the possibility of making
profits on the contract."
Communications Minister Pat Rabbitte said in a statement
that the state, which sought an 85 billion euro international
bailout in 2010, will contest any claim of liability to pay
damages from public funds to the plaintiffs.
(Editing by Padraic Halpin and Tim Pearce)