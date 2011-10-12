DUBLIN Oct 12 An Irish government-commissioned report on mortgage arrears recommended on Wednesday that difficulties be dealt with on a case by case basis and not by a blanket debt or negative equity forgiveness scheme.

The ruling coalition promised to examine ways to ease the burden on mortgage holders and has come under political pressure to act, particularly after the number of residential mortgages in arrears or restructured due to financial distress rose 10 percent in the second quarter of the year.

The report said long term mortgage forbearance would not be sufficient in all cases and that more sustainable solutions -- including trade down mortgages, split mortgages and sale by agreement -- could be advanced by banks.

"This report sets out important measures to address the problem of mortgage difficulty," Ireland's finance minister Michael Noonan, who had previously advocated a case by case approach, said in a statement.

"It is incumbent on the state authorities and the banks to fully consider these and for the financial institutions to bring forward other innovative solutions which help address this difficult and complex problem."

After a decade of growth driven largely by borrowing and a property boom, Irish household debt is 129 percent of GDP, the highest level in the industrialised world, according to IMF data. Data released in August showed that 12 percent of Ireland's residential mortgage market was either in arrears or had been restructured. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Patrick Graham)