DUBLIN Nov 29 Ireland's banks have met initial
targets for proposing solutions to struggling mortgage holders,
the country's central bank said on Friday, adding that some
issues needed to be addressed to ensure deals are sustainable.
Households' bad debts are a major impediment to Ireland's
hopes of economic recovery as it comes out of an international
bailout next month, deterring spending and raising questions
over whether banks will need more capital.
The central bank has increased pressure on lenders,
requiring banks to propose sustainable mortgage solutions for 30
percent of customers in arrears over 90 days by the end of
September and for 50 percent by the end of the year.
It said lenders had issued proposals to 43 percent of
borrowers in trouble by the end of September but that short-term
loan modifications with no clarity on the ultimate long-term
solution and a lack of evidence of legal follow up in cases
possibly bound for the courts were a cause for concern.
"We are now starting to see some signs of progress," Fiona
Muldoon, the central bank's head of credit institutions said in
a statement. "The audit process, while highlighting some key
issues which require attention, shows evidence of long-term loan
modifications being offered to borrowers."
"The latest data on mortgage arrears is also encouraging,
with indications that the level of new arrears cases is
declining and an emerging pattern of stabilisation in the
numbers generally."
The number of mortgages in arrears for over 90 days rose at
a slower pace in the third quarter and fewer borrowers fell into
early stage arrears in a tentative sign that the crisis may be
stabilising, central bank data showed on Thursday.
At the end of this September, almost one in five home loans,
worth 25 billion euros ($34 billion), were still not being fully
repaid with 12.9 percent in arrears for more than 90 days.
A further 11 billion euros of investment property loans are
also in distress with the proportion of buy-to-let mortgages in
arrears for more than 90 days now standing at 21.2 percent
compared to 20.4 percent at the end of June.
The banks, which include the Irish units of KBC Bank and RBS
must also conclude sustainable agreements with 15
percent of distressed borrowers by the end of this year, rising
to 25 percent by next March.