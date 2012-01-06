DUBLIN Jan 6 A property developer who was last year ordered by an Irish court to repay some 300 million euros ($383.8 million) to Ireland's so-called bad bank has been declared bankrupt in Britain, insolvency papers showed on Friday.

Raymond Grehan, who with brother Danny developed apartments, hotels and fitness centres before Ireland's property bubble burst in 2008, is the latest casualty of the country's financial crisis to take advantage of Britain's more lenient bankruptcy laws.

While Dublin has cut the time needed to be discharged from bankruptcy to five years from 12, and plans to further ease this duration, the process typically lasts only 12 months in Britain.

The bankruptcy could complicate a move by Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) against Grehan in November, when he was ordered to repay 312 million euros.

British bankruptcy proceedings free an applicant from overwhelming debts, subject to restrictions, and share out assets fairly among creditors, according to the UK Insolvency Service.

"Clearly we will review the situation but our focus remains on recovering the maximum debt for the Irish taxpayer," a spokesman for NAMA, now one of the world's biggest property groups, told Reuters.

Created to purge Irish banks of their risky property loans, NAMA shelled out just shy of 31 billion euros on loans valued at more than 72 billion at the height of the property bubble.

Even with such a large discount, the agency took a 1.5-billion euro impairment charge last year.

Grehan, whose brother also owes NAMA some 300 million euros, was declared bankrupt in London on December 30, his last-known address being an apartment in the city's East End, according to papers published on the UK Insolvency Service website.

An applicant who has previously lived abroad can be made bankrupt in the UK if a court deems it to be the country where their "centre of main interests" lie, a term that refers to the location where the applicant runs a business or earns a living.

Sean Quinn, once Ireland's richest man, was made bankrupt under UK law in Belfast last year.

However, the declaration is being challenged by The Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), formerly Anglo Irish Bank, which says Quinn owes it 2.9 billion euros and claims his main interests are not in Northern Ireland.

($1 = 0.7817 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Hulmes)