* Developer seeks compensation over Battersea receivership
* Treasury Holdings challenges legality of NAMA legislation
DUBLIN May 2 Irish developer Treasury Holdings
has launched legal action against the National Asset Management
Agency (NAMA) to seek compensation over the state agency's
decision to appoint receivers to London's landmark Battersea
Power Station site.
Treasury, one of Ireland's biggest property groups, has also
launched a challenge to the constitutionality of the legislation
governing NAMA, which was created by the Irish government in
2009 to purge Irish banks of risky land and development loans.
The moves are the latest in a legal battle being waged by
Treasury against NAMA, which last year with Lloyds Banking Group
took control as creditors of the Battersea Power
Station site, owned by Treasury's majority-controlled Real
Estate Opportunities (REO).
The decision could scupper a 5.5 billion-pound ($8.9
billion) plan for homes and offices based around the derelict
riverside edifice, which was approved by Wandsworth Council in
November 2010.
A spokesman for Treasury Holdings said the company had
initiated High Court proceedings in Dublin against NAMA for
damages, and a separate challenge to the constitutionality of
the NAMA legislation. He declined to give further details.
Treasury will claim it could have earned over 400 million
pounds in management fees from the Battersea project over a
15-year span in addition to a share in the development's
profits, a source close to the case told Reuters.
The 38-acre (15-hectare) Battersea site has seen repeated
redevelopment attempts fail in the past three decades since the
red-brick power station closed and whose four towering chimneys
are a feature on the London skyline.
Last month Treasury was granted approval by the High Court
in Dublin to bring a legal challenge to the way parts of its
business were put into receivership by NAMA.
Treasury, a multi-billion euro property empire that ranges
from Dublin to Shanghai, has accused NAMA of rejecting offers to
acquire loans without sufficient consideration and making a
decision to call in the receivers without notifying the company
for over a month.
NAMA and Lloyds rejected a 262 million pound bid for the
Battersea site from a Malaysian firm in November.
A month later, Ernst & Young was appointed administrator to
four companies over 325 million pounds ($508 million) of debt
linked to the site.
($1 = 0.6165 British pounds)
