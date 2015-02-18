DUBLIN Feb 18 Irish state-run "bad bank" NAMA is to pay a discretionary coupon of 84 million euros ($95.47 million) on its 1.6 billion euros of subordinated debt, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

NAMA is one of the world's largest property groups and purged Irish banks of risky loans worth 74 billion euros following a property crash that pushed the country into a bailout four years ago.

Roughly half of the bonds are held by Allied Irish Banks and Bank of Ireland, according to investment bank Investec.

"This reflects the improved outlook for repaying NAMA's senior debt and subordinated debt," the spokesman said. It is the second discretionary coupon on the bond after a similar payment last year. ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Susan Thomas)