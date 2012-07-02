European shares slip as pull-back in banks, miners weighs
* Dialog surges on results, but Technicolor disappoints (Adds details, closing prices)
DUBLIN, July 2 Chairmman of Ireland's NAMA says:
* confident of meeting 7.5 billion euro debt reduction target by end-2012, 3.25 billion already paid off
* Ireland's NAMA says 9.2 billion euros of asset sales approved by end-May 2012 (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
* Dialog surges on results, but Technicolor disappoints (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH, Feb 23 Swiss federal prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into whether the private bank Lombard Odier failed to prevent money laundering involving the daughter of the former Uzbek president, they said on Thursday.
* Previous shareholder vote on deal was delayed in December (Adds comment by shareholders, chief financial officer)