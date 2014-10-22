BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
DUBLIN Oct 22 Ireland's NAMA:
* says direct investment in Irish commercial property in 2014 to exceed 4 billion euros; above 2006 peak of 3.5 billion euros
* says all of the 12.9 billion eur in senior bonds issued in Feb 2013 as part of the IBRC liquidation now fully redeemed (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )