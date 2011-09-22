DUBLIN, Sept 22 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" said on Thursday it would acquire loans with a nominal value of 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) over the coming weeks to bring the total value of loans bought from the country's banks to 74 billion euros.

Created to purge Irish banks of their risky land and development loans, the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA)has so far paid just shy of 31 billion euros on loans valued at over 72 billion euros at the height of Ireland's property bubble.

NAMA's chairman Frank Daly said the agency, currently one of the biggest property groups in the world, will buy its final group of loans over the next few weeks.

"Our loan book will shortly increase to 74 billion euros after we acquire a last residual tranche of loans from the participating institutions over the coming weeks," Daly said in a speech published on the agency's website.

A spokesman for NAMA told Reuters that the additional loans were included in the original total identified 18 months ago but were halted to give the relevant parties the opportunity to make legal representations.

He said some made representations while other chose not to and as a result the approximate 2 billion euros of additional loans will now be acquired.

NAMA decided not to acquire some 1.4 billion euros in loans secured on the assets of property developer Paddy McKillen earlier this year after he won a legal challenge stopping the agency from taking over the assets.

NAMA has so far approved the sale of 4.6 billion euros of property assets and expects to exceed its target for property sales of 5 billion euros this year, its chief executive said earlier this month. ($1 = 0.743 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)