* Buyers would pay last 20 pct after 5 yrs if prices stable

* 'Bad bank' to offer 750 mortgages in trial scheme this year

* Government minister raised concern about scheme (Recasts with trial of new mortgage product)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Sept 28 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" will offer mortgages with protection against price falls later this year in a bid to stoke a residential property market frozen by falling prices, but the government has voiced concern over the plan.

Created to purge Irish banks of their risky land and development loans, the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) is one of the world's biggest property groups after acquiring assets ranging from skyscrapers in London's Canary Wharf to farm land in the Irish countryside.

With some 61 percent of the property assets securing NAMA's loans based in Ireland where property prices have fallen every month since late 2007, the agency has been teasing out its plan to help restart the residential market with the country's three remaining lenders.

NAMA's chief executive said it would initially use some 750 properties to trial the scheme where homebuyers would pay 80 percent of the price of a property and pay the rest five years later only if the property maintained its value.

"It is a short term measure to try and aid liquidity," McDonagh said in a speech on Wednesday. "We will only utilise it as long as we have use for it and there is market support for it."

McDonagh said NAMA was in discussions with the department of finance regarding the initiative but a junior minister at the department said the government had some concerns over how the scheme could affect the bottoming out of the market.

"Our concern is that until it's clear and demonstrable for all to see that we've actually reached the bottom of the house market, we're not going to see any improvement in prices," junior finance minister Brian Hayes told Newstalk radio.

He said the government would communicate its concerns to NAMA.

RESIDENTIAL WEAKNESS

In his speech, McDonagh warned the outlook for Ireland's residential property market is now worse than the commercial market, where price falls have been sharpest.

"The outlook for the residential property market is more clouded... not least because it is more closely linked with the real economy and the overall outlook for employment, net pay and interest rates," McDonagh said.

One problem is the reluctance of banks to lend, he said.

He said he expected Ireland's banks would fail to lend a targeted 4.5 billion euros in mortgages this year as only 1.2 billion worth had been issued in the first six months.

"It is clear to us that there is a substantial interest from prospective buyers in residential property, but mortgage finance is often referenced as a key inhibitor," he said.

Irish residential house prices have fallen for 43 straight months and on average fetch just over half as much as they did at their 2007 peak while commercial property prices have fallen by around two-thirds. (Writing by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)